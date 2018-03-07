SPH, NeuroTrend to start neuromarketing consumer insights lab

Advertisers will soon get an opportunity to delve deep into the minds of consumers.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is teaming up with neuroscience technology company NeuroTrend to set up a neuromarketing consumer insights lab.

The firm, which is the Singapore-based entity of JSC NeuroTrend (Russia), will locate the lab at SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh to cater to the media company's clients.

NeuroTrend chief executive Natalia Galkina said neuromarketing provides more accurate data to advertisers than traditional research methods because it bypasses the mental filter people have when they answer questions.

Participants taking part in lab exercises will be fitted with non-invasive hardware, such as an eye tracker, a wireless headset, a polygraph and a facial reader camera. The hardware will collect an integrated set of signals from the brain, eye movements, facial expressions and other physiological measurements.

The company said this method is the first of its kind.

NeuroTrend's patented neuroscience software uses algorithms to analyse the information obtained, focusing on the parameters of interest, emotions, attention and memory.

A report will be generated to advise the media company on how a print or video advert can be optimised for maximum impact.

Mr Ignatius Low, SPH's head of media solutions and integrated marketing, said: "The customer insights and intelligence generated will add value to their marketing strategies and campaigns, helping them to effectively target and engage their audiences across our multiple media platforms."

Mr Low also noted that SPH can benefit from the technology itself by learning more about adverts on its traditional platforms such as print and radio.