SPH reports 43.8% drop in Q1 net profit

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) reported a 43.8 per cent slide in first quarter net profit, which came in at $45.7 million.

Group operating revenue for the three months ended Nov 30, last year fell by 6 per cent over the same period a year ago to $278.3 million.

SPH said the slowing economy and disruption of the media industry continued to weigh on the media business, which saw a 9.5 per cent drop in revenue, largely due to a 13.5 per cent fall in advertisement revenue.

However, circulation revenue was up 1.8 per cent against the same quarter a year ago, bolstered by the positive impact of newspaper cover price increases implemented on March 1 last year.

The fall in net profit was due largely to a $28.2 million year-on-year drop in group recurring earnings, it said in a statement.

This is attributable to charges of $15.9 million from a review of its media business and impairment of an associate company, and a $12.6 million drop in profits in the media business.