SPH to run Business Insider's S'pore, Malaysia editions

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has struck up a licensing partnership to operate the Singapore and Malaysia editions of United States-based business news site Business Insider (BI).

Both sites were launched recently and will "complement SPH's stable of digital publications with a millennial-focused product for young working professionals", both companies said in a joint statement yesterday.

BI Singapore and Malaysia will offer local news, business and lifestyle stories, as well as content from BI's newsrooms around the globe, including Australia, Germany, Britain and its headquarters in New York.

BI is credited with pioneering a new type of business news tailored to young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil Media group, said: "We're always looking for new ways to grow our readership and serve new groups of readers.

"Business Insider has a strong following among a young and mobile readership with an interest in business and lifestyle stories delivered in its unique way.