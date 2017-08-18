S'pore economic strength 'very high': Moody's

The Government's stable credit profile reflects its fiscal strength and ability to adapt its policies - handy attributes for a nation in transit towards less volatile, albeit lower, economic growth, said Moody's Investors Service in a report yesterday.

In December, the credit rating agency re-affirmed Singapore's sovereign bond rating as AAA, or the highest credit quality. Yesterday's report was part of regular surveillance.

Singapore's economic strength was assessed to be "very high", owing to its high per capita income, higher than any AAA-rated sovereign, except Luxembourg.

Although domestic demand "remains muted", Singapore is benefiting from a trade recovery, said Moody's.

It rated Singapore's institutional strength as "very high", citing the Republic's prudent monetary regime and healthy banking system. - THE STRAITS TIMES

