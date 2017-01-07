S'pore financial firms must establish clients' tax residency status

Banks and other financial firms now have to establish the tax residency status of all their clients under new rules to fight tax evasion.

The move comes as Singapore began complying with the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) from Jan 1.

This international standard, endorsed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), allows countries that have agreements with each other to automatically exchange financial data for tax purposes.

Financial institutions must also report to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) the financial account information of account holders who are tax residents of jurisdictions with which Singapore has a Competent Authority Agreement (CAA) to exchange the information.

Singapore has so far signed CAAs with Australia, Britain, Japan, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Norway, Italy, Canada, Finland, the Netherlands, Iceland, Malta, Ireland, Latvia and New Zealand.