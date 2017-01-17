S'pore to prop up muted IPO market in S-E Asia this year

Singapore is set to be this year's hottest spot for initial public offerings (IPOs) in South-east Asia with sales of stakes in business and real estate trusts, as currency volatility and weak investor sentiment curb deals elsewhere.

Singapore's stock exchange has promoted itself as a centre for business trusts and real estate investment trusts (Reits), which offer stable dividends. That has helped it partly make up for a drop in major share sales as large Chinese firms favour the higher valuations and liquidity of Hong Kong.

Fund-raising via IPOs in Singapore hit US$1.7 billion (S$2.43 billion) last year, up fivefold from 2015 when it slumped to its lowest since 1998, Thomson Reuters data showed.