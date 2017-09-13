S'pore retail sales rise 1.8% in July

Retail sales in Singapore continued to modestly improve with a slightly stronger-than-expected 1.8 per cent rise in July from a year ago, as the majority of categories enjoyed growth.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had tipped sales to rise by 1.7 per cent. July's performance was slightly below the revised 2 per cent rise in takings in June, which followed the 0.8 per cent increase in May.

Sales of cars and other vehicles edged up 0.3 per cent year-on-year, turning around from the 5.6 per cent drop in sales in June.