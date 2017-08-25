S'pore-Thailand deals to give start-ups a boost

Singapore and Thailand have inked two deals to deepen links between their technology ecosystems and help Singapore start-ups gain a foothold in the kingdom.

Trade agency IE Singapore has signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs). The first is with Thai Beverage unit C asean - the social enterprise unit of the conglomerate - which runs a programme helping foreign start-ups set up in Thailand, as well as local start-ups venturing abroad.

The second MOU was signed with Thai co-working space and ecosystem builder Hubba, with the aim of giving Singapore start-ups access to their spaces.

The MOUs were signed at The 5th Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship (Steer) Ministerial Meeting yesterday.

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), Mr Lim Hng Kiang, co-chaired the meeting with Thailand's Minister of Commerce, Mrs Apiradi Tantraporn.

The meeting noted the growing bilateral economic ties between the countries. In particular, officials discussed deepening cooperation in agriculture and food, information and communication technology, investment, trade facilitation, tourism, air connectivity and intellectual property cooperation. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY