Spotify hits wrong note with new customer forecast

LONDON Streaming music leader Spotify Technology SA fell short of investor hopes that it could turn free music listeners into paying subscribers, and its shares dropped as much as 9 per cent on Wednesday.

Shares had run up 3 per cent in regular trading ahead of its first report as a public company, and analysts said expectations may have become overblown.

They voiced concerns that discounts were eating into the company's average revenue per user. The Swedish company failed to deliver the performance that could justify the bullish stock recommendations predicted.

Spotify said paid subscriptions for the second quarter would range between 79 million and 83 million, which at the midpoint was below Wall Street's consensus forecast of 81.79 million.

Average revenue per user in the first quarter fell to 4.72 euros (S$7.54), from around 6.84 euros at the end of 2015.