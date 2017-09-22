Spring Grove condo back on the market

Spring Grove condominium, in upmarket Grange Road, is going back on the market just three years after a failed collective sale bid.

Owners in the 325-unit estate believe they can get at least $1 billion, "if not more", a sale committee representative said yesterday.

A $1b price works out to about $1,807 per sq ft (psf), based on a maximum gross floor area of 553,377 sq ft. This is above the $1,285 psf to $1,438 psf that apartments in the estate have fetched this year.

Upbeat home owners cite the development's prime location and the ongoing collective-sale fever as reasons for their sunny outlook.