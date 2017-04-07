SRX's app for property transactions

Real estate portal SRX Property aims to make buying and selling a home easier with a new mobile application that has industry-first features.

The SRX property app will not only offer data on home prices, and property search and listing functions, but will also tap on professional services.

It said consumers will be able to apply for a home loan and obtain property valuations - a first here. "Buying a home can be a painful process. We are using technology to smoothen that process. You can get a pre-approved loan, select a certified buyer agent, schedule home viewings. Eventually you will be able to get insurance products," said Mr Sam Baker, chief executive officer of StreetSine Technology Group.

SRX Property is operated by StreetSine Technology Group, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings. The app - to be officially launched later this month - will enable consumers to generate a mortgage needs analysis within minutes.

It is partnering Maybank to provide an estimated loan the individual is able to tap based on the bank's calculation and assessment of the individual's financial circumstances.