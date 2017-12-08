ST Kinetics and NI to test autonomous vehicles

ST Kinetics and National Instruments Singapore (NI) yesterday said they will work as technology partners to test systems used by autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotic solutions in Singapore.

Among the first AVs to be tested would be autonomous buses for the Land Transport Authority that are under development, and Sentosa's mobility-on-demand shuttles, the companies said.

The testing framework will encompass both functional and safety systems that determine the behaviour of AVs, including braking distance, obstacle avoidance, and the AVs' performance under various road and weather conditions.

"ST Kinetics will integrate NI's hardware and software, such as sensors and Lidar technology, to establish a testing system that would form the basis of testing requirements and standards for the deployment of AVs in Singapore," the companies said.

This system may also be extended to other autonomous platforms such as forklifts and autonomous mobile robots.

Said NI's Asean and ANZ managing director Matej Krajnc: "As Singapore works towards realising its Smart Nation vision, the country is also challenged with land and manpower scarcity.

"Self-driving technology or AVs would therefore be highly critical and valuable in transforming the transport system and bringing about greater connectivity." - RACHEL MUI