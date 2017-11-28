StarHub, Nokia to collaborate on IoT

Telco StarHub and telecomms firm Nokia will co-develop and launch commercial IoT (Internet of Things) applications and services here.

The companies will devise applications in the areas of connected living, vehicles, and buildings, with an eye on offering commercial services to customers in the first quarter of next year.

SMART PARKING

Smart parking, environmental sensors and video analytics are areas Nokia will support StarHub in developing, under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed yesterday.

The Finnish company will also help promote IoT technology through developer outreach programmes and participation in IoT-related events.

The data derived from sensors will allow enterprise customers to understand and gain insights from their customers, said Dr Chong Yoke Sin, StarHub's enterprise business group chief.