STI falls 16.55 points

Singapore stocks took their cue yesterday from Wall Street's overnight decline, as higher US Treasury note yields sent investors fleeing from equities, at least for now.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 16.55 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 3,568.01, while the full bourse saw losers beat gainers 307 to 126 - about five down for every two up.

CGS-CIMB analyst Nigel Foo had said in a Tuesday note that, while the stock market correction is "still in progress" in the US, Singapore's STI "is looking to test the last high of 3,611 points at end-January".

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro was among the nine index stocks that closed higher. After being left out in the cold by the now-departed Uber, ComfortDelGro added two cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $2.23 on a report that it is in talks to tie up with Indonesia's Go-Jek ride-hailing firm.

Otherwise, blue-chip losers included Thai Beverage, which slipped by three cents, or 3.43 per cent, to 84.5 cents on 33.39 million shares.

Singtel was down by three cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $3.40, with 32.29 million shares traded. This came after a partially-owned unit of its Indian associate, Bharti Airtel, announced a merger with rival Indus Towers.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust reeled again from Tuesday's fall in first-quarter distribution per unit. It lost two cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $1.78, on 12.48 million units.

Venture Corporation ended lower by 83 cents, or 3.55 per cent, to $22.57. The electronic services provider reported a 72.2 per cent year-on-year surge in Q1 earnings after the market closed.

The counter has been battered by rumoured client Philip Morris' slow electronic cigarette sales, but UOB Kay Hian analyst Foo Zhi Wei said on Monday that the market had "largely overreacted".

He added that "it is important to note that growth is driven by a host of other products".

WINNER

The day's big winner, scientific equipment supplier Techcomp, saw its price swell by 23 cents, or a whopping 62.16 per cent, to 60 cents. The company is now slated for a reorganisation, after major shareholders decided to sell a collective 61.6 per cent stake to a Chinese state-owned company.

Addvalue Technologies, which has secured the first major contract for its inter-satellite data relay system, ticked up by 0.1 cent, or 2.5 per cent, at 4.1 cents.

Except for these happy few, the bourse was awash in red.

Trek 2000 International lost 7.4 cents - a cool 32.89 per cent of its value - to 15.1 cents after a one-day trading halt. The technology company behind the thumb drive was hit by a fresh scandal this week, as forensic accountants unearthed potentially illegal transactions.

Sunningdale Tech fell by 18 cents, or 12.25 per cent, to $1.29. Its Q1 results, out on Monday, showed a one-off foreign exchange loss and a 74.8 per cent tumble in profits.

AEM Holdings' sterling Q1 earnings - almost double the net profit a year ago - could not prevent the counter from shedding 28 cents, or 4.24 per cent, to $6.32.

Mr Stephen Innes, Oanda's Asia trading head, noted American companies' performance this earnings season: "There has been a sense of post-earnings pessimism permeating the markets, suggesting this is about as good as it is going to get."

As for regional technology stocks, Maybank Kim Eng's Hong Kong-based Stefan Chang held to a "neutral" call on the Asian tech components sector in a Tuesday report, amid continued gloom over Apple iPhone production.

Whether or not Singapore's manufacturing and tech investors should fret remains to be seen, but worrywarts can keep an eye on the monthly factory output numbers, which are due for release this afternoon.