STI inches up to highest since 2008

After Tuesday's break, Singapore shares continued their slow ascent, with the Straits Times Index (STI) inching up 1.35 points or 0.04 per cent to finish at 3,615.28 yesterday - the highest level that it has been at since 2008.

The slight incline followed mixed directions on Wall Street where the Dow was dragged down by a drop in a key US manufacturing indicator on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 index gained a boost from the tech sector ahead of Apple's earnings release.

As it turned out, the tech giant did deliver, with profits of US$2.73 per share beating expectations of US$2.68 per share, plus a US$100 billion cash return to boot.

iPhone sales missed consensus, however. Asian markets read this negatively, given the number of supply chain players in this region that make parts for the iPhone.

This also comes amid recent weak earnings from Singapore-listed electronics and semiconductor companies, which further contribute to the languishing tech sentiment on the local bourse.

Electronics services provider Venture Corp, for instance, has shed more than $10 in its share price since April 13 to $19.42 yesterday.

The company last week announced that its net profit in the three months to March 31 was $83.7 million, up 72.2 per cent from a year earlier, but still falling short of street estimates.

Venture was further impacted by short-sellers. An online report from an anonymous group called Valiant Varriors had claimed that Venture makes 30 per cent of its revenue from a cigarette substitute that has plateaued in sales. Chairman and chief executive Wong Ngit Liong told those at the results briefing not to "listen to rumours".

Analysts also cautioned that the stock could be oversold. CGS-CIMB on April 20 said: "There is insufficient basis to slash our estimates for Venture at this juncture. Our target price remains at $30.81... However, the clouds of trade/tech war between the US and China could soften sentiment on Venture."

RHB on April 30 also cited healthy growth drivers in both Venture's industrial & commercial electronics and automotive segments, saying: "We believe the recent share price correction presents a good buying opportunity at an attractive FY2018 yield of 6.6 per cent, as we believe the recent selling is overdone... We maintain our 'buy' call on the company as we believe its fundamentals and growth drivers remain intact."

But investors seem not to have taken heed, with the stock continuing to be more heavily traded than usual, and the share price continuing to slide.

Yesterday, chipmakers continued to underperform. Shares of AEM Holdings slid 50 Singapore cents or 8.2 per cent to S$5.60.

Shares of Sunningdale Tech also lost two Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent to $1.28, following DBS' downgrade last week from "buy" to "hold", and from a target price of $2.70 to $1.53. This came after its earnings fell below expectations.

What propped up the market were OCBC Bank, which added 16 Singapore cents or 1.2 per cent to $13.96 on the market's current bullishness on banks; Hongkong Land, which added 10 US cents or 1.4 per cent to US$7.35, after finalising its 2017 dividend at 14 US cents, culminating in a one-cent year-on-year increase in total dividend; and Singapore Airlines, which rose 25 Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent to $11.13, after announcing that it has added its budget brand Scoot to its frequent-flyer programme for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

In all, some 2.2 billion shares worth $1.8 billion were traded. Losers outpaced gainers 259 to 192.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts