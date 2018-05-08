STI starts the week on cautious note

Share prices in the Singapore bourse fell for the third straight day - beginning the week on a cautious note ahead of a handful of event risks, including the US' renegotiation of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada and the too-tight-to-call elections in neighbouring Malaysia.

The benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 12.5 points or 0.35 per cent to finish at 3,532.86 yesterday with some 2.2 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion done.

Traders are also expected to keep a look out for key data out of Singapore on foreign exchange reserves and retail sales this week while geopolitics will stay in focus, with US President Donald Trump saying he will decide by Saturday whether the US stays in or pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal.

If the US decides to waive sanctions on Iran, it could help ease upside pressure on oil prices, although a decision not to do so will heighten geopolitical tensions and add to upside pressure on oil prices, said Maybank Research.

MIXED RESULTS IN ASIA

Elsewhere, other major Asian equity benchmarks fared mixed with benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Malaysia finishing lower while Hong Kong, China and Australia notched gains.

Trade war fears linger although the US and China ended the second day of trade talks last Friday on an inconclusive note. The lack of any market response to the news may show how little anyone believed in the chances of a deal anyway, said Mr Rob Carnell, ING chief economist and research head for Asia Pacific.

"(But) One thing is apparent, China is in no mood to be bullied by the US over trade. We take a step nearer to trade-war with this outcome," he added.

Following last week's release of a US labour report which showed slowing wage growth on sequential terms, most pundits do not expect the US Federal Reserve to quicken its pace of monetary tightening.

The recent data confirms that the US economy is late in the cycle and the conclusion would seem to be that the economy is "cresting the wave rather than accelerating", said Schroders chief economist and strategist Keith Wade.

Although the Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates last week, with growth robust and inflation back to target, Schroders expects the next move to take place next month - this has also been fully priced in the futures market - and expects a total of four rate rises this year.

Losses in the local bourse were led by OCBC which retreated by 48 Singapore cents or 3.5 per cent to $13.17. The bank - the last of Singapore's three banking stalwarts to reveal its quarterly score card - reported a 29 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit but there were concerns as the growth was led largely by lower loan allowances while lending margins stagnated.

The other two banks stayed in positive territory with DBS advancing 17 Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to $28.97 and UOB gaining 22 Singapore cents or 0.8 per cent to $29.29.

Spackman Entertainment Group gained 0.2 Singapore cent or nearly 3 per cent to 7.3 Singapore cents.

It was one of the day's most active counters with 13 million shares worth $942,000 done.

The Catalist-listed entertainment company announced a plan to spin off two subsidiaries for an eventual listing on Singapore's junior board as a combined entity.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts