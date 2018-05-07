'Strong response' at weekend launch of Twin Vew in West Coast Vale

An artist's impression of Twin Vews, near to the Jurong Lake District and the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail terminus.

CSC Land Group saw a "strong response" at the weekend launch of Twin Vew in West Coast Vale, the Chinese developer's head honcho has said.

Buyers snapped up 442 of the condominium's 520 units - including four of six penthouses - a take-up rate of 85 per cent.

They coughed up an average sales price of $1,399 per sq ft (psf) for the 99-year leasehold development, which is expected to be ready by the fourth quarter of 2021. Down the road, EL Development's Parc Riviera debuted at an average of $1,150 psf in late 2016.

CSC Land chairman Li Xiao Qian said in a media statement: "From this weekend's sales figures alone, all unit types have been very well received, demonstrating the diversity offered by Twin Vew. We are confident that this momentum will continue."

Two 36-storey towers will house one- to four-bedders from 484 sq ft to 1,518 sq ft, as well as the penthouses. Indicative prices started at $650,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Promo materials have also advertised two shops and a childcare centre on site, with "sky terraces" and amenities such as swimming pools and a gym.

Twin Vew is the maiden residential project from CSC Land. Its parent, construction juggernaut China Construction (South Pacific) Development, paid $592 psf per plot ratio for the site last year.

Most of the home buyers at Twin Vew's launch were Singapore citizens and permanent residents, with nine units bagged by foreigners from China, Indonesia and Europe.

Property agent Jason Chen, who said he sold two one-bedroom units, noted the project's proximity to the Jurong Lake District and the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail terminus.