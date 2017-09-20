STT builds sixth data centre here

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has begun construction on its sixth facility in Singapore, the firm said yesterday.

The firm, with more than 50 data centres around the world, also has newly completed and ongoing construction projects in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and London.

The new Singapore facility, known as STT Defu 2, is adjacent to existing facility STT Defu 1. Together, both facilities will form STT GDC's flagship data centre campus.

Construction is expected to be completed in the second half of next year. STT Defu 2 will be a five-storey, carrier-neutral data centre facility with a total floor space spanning over 150,000 sq ft.

It will be linked to the other STT GDC properties in Singapore. The firm will provide round-the-clock support to ensure uninterrupted service for customers.

"With rising expectations from enterprises for data centre facilities that are highly resilient, secure and able to support their current and future growth, STT Defu 2 is designed with the highest industry standards in mind," the firm said.

STT GDC noted that STT Defu 1 reached almost full capacity in less than a year after its launch. STT Defu 2 will provide additional data centre capacity to serve existing customers' expansion plans.

STT GDC chief executive Bruno Lopez said: "STT Defu 2 is designed to meet the most critical infrastructure needs of the cloud, telco, IT and financial services industries.