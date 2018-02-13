Surbana Jurong joins group developing New Clark City in Philippines

A rendering of New Clark City in the Philippines.

Surbana Jurong signed a memorandum of cooperation with two partners to develop New Clark City in the Philippines.

New Clark City has been touted as the first "smart, green, disaster-resilient city", and is among the biggest projects in President Rodrigo Duterte's eight trillion Philippine peso (S$204 billion) Build, Build, Build infrastructure plan.

It will be bigger than Manhattan when completed in 30 to 40 years, with a population of some two million, and is expected to contribute about 1.57 trillion Philippine pesos a year to the national economy.

Surbana Jurong inked the agreement with the Philippines' Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development (Join).

Surbana Jurong will assist BCDA and Join in drafting the development management framework, design standard and environmental guidelines to complement the masterplan of New Clark City, it said in a joint statement yesterday.

It will also help in utilising public-private partnerships to entice investors.

Surbana Jurong will also advise in the implementation plan of pioneer developers in New Clark City such as Filinvest Land, Inc's mixed-use industrial real estate developments.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY