Survey: One-third of firms invest for the future

A third of companies here have invested significant resources in preparing for the future, although a notable number are still dragging their feet when it comes to transforming their businesses, according to a new survey.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF), in its annual National Business Survey, asked 1,019 firms about their concerns and outlook for the coming year.

About 84 per cent of respondents were small and medium-sized enterprises, while the rest were large firms.

The data was collected from Oct 11 to Dec 13 last year.

The survey also found that business sentiment has picked up compared with the preceding year's poll. Thirty-six per cent of those polled in the latest survey said they are satisfied with the current business climate in Singapore - up from 20 per cent a year earlier.

About 25 per cent have yet to take significant steps towards transforming their businesses. And 60 per cent of these "slow starters" reported lower profitability in the past year, compared with the average of 44 per cent of all businesses surveyed.

They were also less likely to have implemented new technologies or explored digitalisation options.

At the other end of the spectrum, a third of respondents felt themselves to be at the forefront of innovation in their respective industries and have invested significant resources in preparing for the future.

These companies were three times more likely than the "slow starters" to implement new technologies and also three times more likely to have grown locally and overseas, the survey found.

They were also up to 10 times more likely than the "slow starters" to have implemented new digital solutions.

The findings suggest that firms considered to be "slow starters" are out of touch with technology and trends, said Mr David Black, managing director of research firm Blackbox Research, which collaborated with SBF on the survey.

"Slow starters appear to be far less responsive to some of the things happening in the business landscape... We also found that their self-reported performance (was poorer)," he noted.

The survey also showed that manpower and costs remain key concerns for companies, with 72 per cent of those polled saying that hiring people with the right skills and attitude is a challenge, followed by 58 per cent who said that they are grappling with high operating costs (excluding labour costs).

The Budget drew attention as well, with 60 per cent saying it should focus on supporting digital transformation, while 53 per cent want foreign labour quotas relaxed.