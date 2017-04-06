Swiss A-G confident about 1MDB probe

BERN: Swiss Attorney-General Michael Lauber expressed confidence yesterday that the money laundering probe into scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB would bear fruit despite Malaysian authorities' refusal to cooperate.

"It's not hopeless, in fact it's the opposite," Mr Lauber told a news conference, saying the probe was making progress based on money-laundering reports, bank documents and work with Singapore and other countries.

"It would have been very desirable from our perspective if Malaysia had cooperated," he said.