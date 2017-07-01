Tampines Court to launch collective sale

Home owners at Tampines Court have jumped on the collective sale bandwagon, with plans to put the privatised property up for sale for $960 million.

If successful, it will be the biggest collective sale deal for a former Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) property in a decade.

Marketing agent Huttons Asia told The Straits Times that the tender will be launched on Tuesday, having secured approval from about 82 per cent of the owners for the collective sale.

The buyer of the sprawling 560-unit development will have to pay additional charges, estimated at $348 million, for intensifying the land use and to top up the lease to a fresh 99 years. All in, the asking price and the extra charges work out to a land rate of $665 per square foot per plot ratio, Huttons added.

Mr Terence Lian, head of investment sales at Huttons Asia, said: "The owners are upbeat about the current market sentiment.

"They realise that there is a small window of opportunity now for them to launch the sale."

Tampines Court, in Tampines Street 11, sits on a 702,000 sq ft site and has about 69 years left on its lease. It comprises 560 units - size ranging from 1,658 sq ft to 1,733 sq ft - across 14 residential blocks.

Mr Lian said each owner stands to receive about $1.7 million from the sale.

This is its third attempt at a collective sale after its $405 million first try was dismissed by the Strata Titles Board in 2008.

APPROVAL

Around 2011, it failed to obtain the level of approval that was needed from residents.

For properties to be sold en bloc, the consent of at least 80 per cent of the owners must be obtained.

Huttons said the large site can be redeveloped to offer 2,100 private homes with an average unit size of 900 sq ft. "The site is in a mature estate and has the potential to be redeveloped into an eco-town, with larger apartments that are suitable for families," Mr Lian said.

Tampines Court will be the third development to hit the collective sale market in recent weeks, following the tender launch for freehold property

The Albracca in Meyer Road, and former HUDC estate Serangoon Ville in Serangoon North Avenue 1.