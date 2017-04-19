Tang scion named new CK Tang chief exec

Popular retail company has a new head, with Mr Sean Tang taking charge with immediate effect.

A new generation has taken over the reins at home-grown retail icon CK Tang.

The company, best known for its Orchard Road department store Tangs, yesterday named Mr Sean Tang Wen-Wei, 32, the eldest son of Mr Tang Wee Kit, as its new chief executive with immediate effect. Mr Sean Tang already sits on the board of Tang Holdings - run by his father - and CK Tang, which is 98.3 per cent owned by Tang Holdings.

Mr Tang Wee Kit is chairman of CK Tang's executive committee and executive chairman of Tang Holdings.

CK Tang's former chief executive Kevin Dyson left the firm in August last year, following a change in the company's ownership and board of directors. He was CEO for five months. After Mr Dyson's departure, the heads of departments reported to the executive committee team, which Mr Sean Tang is part of.

Mr Dyson, a retail veteran who spent 24 years at American retailer Barneys New York, joined Tangs as chief operating officer in September 2014. He was senior vice-president and general manager of Barneys' Madison Avenue flagship store before joining the Singapore retailer. He was hired by then-chairman Mr Tang Wee Sung, who retired in August last year.

Mr Tang Wee Sung's retirement was part of a "family succession plan" that began in May 2006.