Tata appoints first non-Parsi chairman

HONG KONGTata has taken a first step towards redemption after a demoralising boardroom brawl.

IT whizz Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be the new chairman of the US$100 billion (S$142 million) cars-to-salt conglomerate.

He is the closest thing to an outsider to hold the top job at the group's holding company, Tata Sons.

The appointment gives the group a realistic shot at fixing thorny governance issues.

He can also help his successor at key unit Tata Consultancy Services in the event the US cools on crucial work visas.

Mr Chandrasekaran signals both change and continuity. He does not have a significant investor relationship with the holding company, whereas the family of ousted predecessor Cyrus Mistry holds an 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

That stake is second only to the charitable trusts led by group patriarch Ratan Tata - who hired then fired Mistry, setting off a spat in which Mistry publicly railed against Tata management.