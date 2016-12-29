Tata Sons to sue ex-chairman for confidentiality breach

MUMBAI Tata Sons have accused its former chairman Cyrus Mistry of breaching confidentiality rules and said it would take legal action against him.

The top executive was sacked in October.

Mr Mistry filed a petition last week seeking the intervention of the National Companies Law Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body that deals with corporate grievances in India, accusing the conglomerate of shareholder oppression and mismanagement.

Tata Sons, in a legal noticeon Tuesday, alleged that Mr Mistry had "deliberately" attached confidential information related to the company to his petition, even without "any requirement to do so".

The information included confidential data pertaining to the conglomerate, and its inclusion has resulted in a "criminal breach of trust," the notice said.

A public relations agency representing Mr Mistry said it had no comment.