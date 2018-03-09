Temasek, GIC may buy stake in group which owns Salt Bae's eatery

Temasek Holdings and GIC are said to be close to buying a minority stake in a group of high-end restaurants, including the Nusr-Et Steakhouse where famed Turkish chef Salt Bae presides.

The Financial Times reported that Temasek, GIC and Metric Capital, a London-based investment firm, are in talks over the potential purchase of D.ream Group, a subsidiary of Dogus Group, which owns the restaurants.

The investment would include about US$200 million (S$263 million) of equity, and would also involve the restaurants Coya, Zuma and Roka, the FT reported.

Temasek, GIC and Metric Capital declined to comment.

Salt Bae is the nickname of butcher and chef Nusret Gokce, whose videos depict him chopping meat and then adding seasoning in a theatrical manner, a move which is also called a "Salt Bae".

He rose to fame in January last year after he posted a video to the Nusr-Et Twitter page showing him preparing a steak. His unusual way of applying salt caught the attention of netizens.