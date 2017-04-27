Their share prices have doubled

APRIL 10

UnUsUal, which was behind the concerts of rock band Air Supply and Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung earlier this year, commenced trading at an initial public offering (IPO) price of $0.20.

After a vibrant session with 13 million shares changing hands, it closed at $0.435 by the end of that day, reported The Straits Times.

Yesterday, the shares closed at $0.465.

MARCH 20

Kimly, the first kopitiam operator to list on the SGX with 64 food outlets and 121 food stalls across Singapore, had a bustling debut.

Its entire 173.8 million share offering was 8.3 times subscribed, with the public tranche of 3.8 million shares subscribed 336 times.

The IPO raised $43.5 million in gross proceeds, reported The Straits Times.

Yesterday, it closed at $0.45, nearly double its IPO price of $0.25.