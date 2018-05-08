Tin Pei Ling to take over as CEO of Business China

Ms Tin Pei Ling will take over from Ms Sun Xueling as chief executive of Business China on May 21, the organisation announced yesterday.

Ms Tin, the MP for MacPherson, will join Business China from tech company Jing King Tech Holdings, where she was group director for corporate strategy.

Business China is a non-profit spearheaded by the Government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was started in 2007 to harness the support of the public sector and private enterprises to strengthen ties between Singapore and China.

Ms Sun will relinquish her position as CEO on the same day after being appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development on May 1. She has helmed Business China since Nov 1, 2015.

Business China chairman Lee Yi Shyan thanked Ms Sun for her contributions, noting that she helped develop a wider link with Chinese partners and led the creation of partnerships with Chinese companies and associations.

Under her leadership, Business China started programmes with Guangzhou Knowledge City, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island, and set up a fund to sponsor internship immersion in China for Singaporeans, Mr Lee added.

Ms Tin said it would be a privilege to have the opportunity to build on the work by her predecessor.

