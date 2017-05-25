TNP campaign among three awards won by SPH

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) picked up three awards at the International News Media Association's Global Media Awards held yesterday at the Harvard Club of New York City.

One award, for third place, was for best execution of print advertising category for its animated and interactive The New Paper campaign.

The animation and interactivity features were developed in-house and have been awarded two patents - a first for SPH.

Thanks to the campaign, more readers downloaded TNP's e-paper app for its interactive and animated features.

The company won second place for a microfilm called Pa's Expressions in the best brand awareness campaign category.

The 10-minute film was created as part of a series of events aimed at creating brand awareness following the revamp of Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao last year.

The company also took second place in the best marketing solution for an advertising client category for its month-long digital campaign called Courts BrandInsider.

The campaign created online and offline buzz for Courts Tampines Megastore's 10th anniversary celebration.

The competition, which recognises excellence in the media, received 655 entries from 196 media firms in 36 countries.