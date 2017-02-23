Top 3 performing stocks in electronic components

AA GROUP (+136.8% YTD)

AA Group was founded in Malaysia in 1995 and specialises in producing high-precision cold forged loudspeaker parts. It also serves manufacturers of automotive and commercial audio devices, home audio-visual products and other consumer electronic products. The bulk of its revenue comes from North America and Europe.

CPH (+100.0% YTD)

CPH, founded here in 1981, manufactures printed circuit boards and advanced interconnect substrates. It serves customers in industries such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and even healthcare and government organisations. CPH derives most of its revenue from Europe and North America.

GSS ENERGY (+42.4% YTD)

Singapore-based GSS Energy, founded in 1979, focuses on precision engineering within the oil and gas industry. It also provides production technology to manufacturers from industries such as audio entertainment, communication and office automation. Its revenue comes primarily from Indonesia.