Top performing healthcare companies

Investors have the opportunity to participate in the structural Asian healthcare theme through SGX-listed stocks.

Specifically, the 10 largest healthcare stocks provide significant regional exposure, with only an average of 33 per cent of their revenues coming from Singapore.

In comparison, 60 per cent of their revenue exposure comes from Asia Pacific (based on the last financial year).

There are 32 healthcare-related companies listed on SGX, comprising 29 stocks, two Real Estate Investment Trusts and one Business Trust, and they have a combined market capitalisation of $37 billion.

BEST PERFORMING COMPANIES:

International Healthway Corporation (IHC)

Total return (year-to-date) 110 per cent

Total return (1 year) 72.1 per cent

International Healthway Corporation was founded in 2010 and provides healthcare services in Singapore, Japan, China, Malaysia, and Australia.

The company operates in two segments - healthcare services and Integrated Medical Real Estate.

On Feb 16, OUE launched a takeover offer for IHC and agreed to buy another 35.77 per cent stake in IHC, which will increase its stake in the company to 57.6 per cent.

Talkmed Group

Total return (year-to-date) 35.8 per cent

Total return (1 year) 66.6 per cent

Talkmed Group was founded in 1997, and is based here. It operates primarily through two segments, Oncology and Stem Cells Services.

The group functions through 12 doctors at seven clinics in several private hospitals and medical centres here.

Singapore O&G

Total return (year-to-date) 10.2 per cent

Total return (1 year) 75.1 per cent

Singapore O&G was founded in 2011, and provides specialised medical serves for women. It operates through three segments, Obsetrics & Gynaecology, Cancer-Related and Dermatology. The company operates through 11 clinics in seven locations here.