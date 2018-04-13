Tower going up at old Golden Shoe Car Park named CapitaSpring

The 51-storey tower being built on the site of the old Golden Shoe Car Park has secured its first anchor tenant - American investment banking giant JP Morgan.

CapitaLand made the announcement yesterday about the 88 Market Street development and also unveiled the Raffles Place tower's new name - CapitaSpring.

JP Morgan will take up 155,000 sq ft - or close to a quarter of the 635,000 sq ft of net lettable area at CapitaSpring, occupying levels 24 to 30.

CapitaLand and CapitaLand Commercial Trust hold a 45 per cent stake each in the joint venture developing CapitaSpring, while Mitsubishi Estate Co has the remaining 10 per cent interest in the office and serviced residence components of the development.

CapitaLand Commercial chief executive Lynette Leong said in a statement that JP Morgan has been a tenant of the firm since 2001.

"JPMorgan's choice of CapitaSpring speaks volumes about the development's strong appeal to progressive companies seeking a prestigious address with modern future-ready facilities," she added.

CapitaSpring will be one of the tallest and greenest buildings in Raffles Place, with treetop cocoons, sky hammocks and the Green Oasis, a four-storey botanical promenade between the Grade A office floors and a modern serviced residence.