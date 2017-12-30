Triyards loses US$162m after cancelled shipbuilding contracts

Triyards Holdings, the yard-operating unit of offshore marine firm Ezra Holdings, has swung deep into the red following the termination of two shipbuilding contracts worth about US$51 million (S$68 million).

The company said its Vietnam facility has received termination notices from a customer, which is claiming reimbursements of all sums paid in advance. These amount to about US$10.2 million, it said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing yesterday.

Triyards said the two contracts were terminated because it was unable to deliver the projects by the contractual delivery dates as it lacked funding.

The company said it is facing loan-repayment issues that could threaten its ability to carry on as a going concern.

The contract cancellations helped send Triyards into a net loss of US$162.5 million for the 12 months to Aug 31 against a net profit of US$17.8 million a year earlier. Loss per share stood at 50.06 US cents, from earnings per share of 5.48 US cents.

The group had net current liabilities of US$60.8 million as at Aug 31. Triyards has defaulted on certain bank facilities and is in discussions with lenders over a settlement, it said.

Full-year revenue fell by US$208.7 million, or 64 per cent, to US$116.2 million from a year earlier.