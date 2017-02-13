Trump-brand sales drop

Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with US retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.

Sears and Kmart disclosed their decision on Saturday, even as the Wall Street Journal reported that Nordstrom sales of Ms Trump's brand had dropped sharply before the retailer discontinued sales this week.

Citing internal Nordstrom data, the Journal reported sales of Ivanka Trump-branded clothing and shoes had dropped more than 70 per cent in the second, third and fourth week of October compared with the same weeks the previous year. The US presidential election was held on Nov 8.

CONTROVERSY

The developments were the latest in a week of controversy swirling around commercial activity connected to the Trump name.

For Sears, which last month announced plans to close 150 stores, any publicity that draws attention away from the retailer's financial struggles is welcome, Mr Neil Stern, a retail consultant, said.

Neither Sears nor Kmart carried the Trump Home products in their retail stores, a Sears Holdings Corp spokesman said. Kmart is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings.

"As part of the company's initiative to optimise its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items," spokesman Brian Hanover said in a statement.

"Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week," he said.