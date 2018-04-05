TUV SUD sets up major investment here, first outside Germany

A German firm that tests and certifies tech products started building a $100 million centre here yesterday.

It is TUV SUD's first major real estate investment outside of its headquarters in Munich.

The eight-storey hub, spanning 18,900 sq m in gross area, will be built around its existing electromagnetic compatibility laboratory - which tests electromagnetic disturbances from different products - at the International Business Park in Jurong.

The building will feature an open-concept office and more laboratories such as for microbiology and chemical testing.

The firm's Digital Service Centre of Excellence (CoE) here will be re-located to the hub, which will also serve as the headquarters for TUV SUD's Singapore operations.

Dr Axel Stepken, the chairman of TUV SUD's management board, said at the ceremony: "Over the last decade, Singapore has played a key role for us at TUV SUD to the success of our company, and many of the firsts have happened here in Singapore."

The company completed the first major acquisition in Singapore 12 years ago with PSB Corporation and PSB Certification - units of statutory board Spring Singapore - which nearly doubled its resources in Asia Pacific then, said Dr Stepken. TUV SUD then started operating here as TUV SUD PSB.

In 2016, TUV SUD opened the Digital Service CoE - the first of its kind outside Germany. It made a commitment to invest $40 million over the following three years in developing technologies and talent in support of the Smart Nation vision.

Last year, it launched the Smart Elderly Care @ Home Centre to test smart homecare solutions for the elderly.

The company's 600 Singapore-based employees will eventually relocate from their premises in Singapore Science Park to the new Jurong facility.