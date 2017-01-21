Uber pays $28m to settle claim

SAN FRANCISCO Uber has agreed to pay US$20 million (S$28.5 million) to settle charges that the ride-sharing company exaggerated claims about driver pay and new car financing.

The money paid by Uber Technologies will be used to provide refunds to affected drivers in the US, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

"Many consumers sign up to drive for Uber, but they shouldn't be taken for a ride about their earnings potential or the cost of financing a car through Uber," FTC bureau of consumer protection director Jessica Rich said in a release on Thursday.

Uber had claimed that uberX drivers' median annual incomes topped US$90,000 in New York and US$74,000 in San Francisco, when the actual amounts came to US$61,000 and US$53,000 respectively, the FTC said.