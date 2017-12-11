UBS named top global equity research firm

UBS has been named Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm of the Year.

It took the top spot after having come in seventh just four years ago in 2013.

The ranking is based on votes by analysts and portfolio managers.

Clients voted for their preferred research analysts and teams in each region.

The results showed UBS held 162 leading positions across the world, ahead of more than 270 other sell-side firms competing in the polls.

Buy-side usually refers to pension funds and insurance firms, while sell-side analysts would be from investment banks, for example.