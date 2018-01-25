US agribusiness giant opens innovation centre at Biopolis

Novel flavours will be cooked up in a new innovation centre opened here by an American food and agribusiness giant.

The facility developed by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) at Biopolis will devise flavours and speciality ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers across the world.

It includes labs for food and flavour analytics, beverage and dairy applications, bakery and confectionery, savouries and sweet products. There are also sensory evaluation facilities and a customer innovation area.

ADM's customers can go to the Technical and Application Centre, as it is known, and work directly with research teams.

The 8,900 sq ft facility - the company's first research centre in South-east Asia - will recruit about 50 employees, focusing on local talent. These will be food scientists and related specialists as well as sales, marketing and regulatory personnel.

Mr Donald Chen, ADM's Asia president, said the company chose Singapore as "this is the place where innovation is happening, so this is the place ADM needs to be and wants to be".

The centre is part of the company's Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients division.

The division president Vince Macciocchi said many of ADM's customers have their regional headquarters or innovation centres in Singapore.

The facility was set up with support from the Economic Development Board and is part of efforts to employ research and innovation to transform the food manufacturing sector. - JANICE HENG