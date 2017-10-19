US cities in bidding war to be site of Amazon's second HQ

NEW YORK: It is the prize of a lifetime - a US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) investment creating 50,000 well-paid jobs everyone wants, but only one city will get it. Metropolises across the US are locked in a bidding war, desperate to woo Amazon into favouring them as the site of its second headquarters (HQ2). The deadline for submissions is today.

A study commissioned by World Business Chicago claimed that in 17 years, HQ2 would generate US$341 billion in total spending.