US cities in bidding war to be site of Amazon's second HQ
NEW YORK: It is the prize of a lifetime - a US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) investment creating 50,000 well-paid jobs everyone wants, but only one city will get it. Metropolises across the US are locked in a bidding war, desperate to woo Amazon into favouring them as the site of its second headquarters (HQ2). The deadline for submissions is today.
A study commissioned by World Business Chicago claimed that in 17 years, HQ2 would generate US$341 billion in total spending.
But not everyone is excited about Amazon, which has attracted criticism for offshore tax dodging, coming to town.Civic group leaders wrote to its founder saying Amazon must be ready to hire locally and pay its fair share of taxes. - AFP