US economy up 3% in second quarter

Hitting the White House growth target for the first time in Mr Donald Trump's presidency, gross domestic product (GDP) increased 3 per cent in the April-June period, the Commerce Department reported.

The figure was revised up by an unusually-large four-tenths from last month's growth estimate, due to higher consumer spending and business investment than in the initial report.