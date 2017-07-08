US job growth points to labour market strength

WASHINGTON: US job growth surged more than expected last month and employers increased hours for workers.

These are signs of labour market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate increase this year despite benign inflation.

Non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said yesterday, beating economists' expectations of a 179,000 gain. Data for April and May was revised, showing 47,000 more jobs created than previously reported.

While the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 per cent from a 16-year low of 4.3 per cent, that was because more people were looking for work, a sign of confidence in the labour market.

The jobless rate has dropped four-tenths of a percentage point this year and is near the most recent Fed median forecast for this year.

The average work week increased to 34.5 hours from 34.4 hours in May.