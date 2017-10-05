Wall Street bars ex-banker in 1MDB case

Wall Street's self-regulator said on Tuesday it has barred a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior banker, Mr Tim Leissner, from the US securities industry because he failed to cooperate with the regulator's investigation of alleged money-laundering connected with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) said that Mr Leissner was barred from associating with any members of Finra, following his failure to respond to requests for documents and information related to his departure from Goldman in early 2016.

Mr Leissner was responsible for managing the relationship with the Malaysian fund, 1MDB, when Goldman Sachs was engaged to arrange three bond issues in 2012 and 2013.

In a letter released by Finra, Mr Leissner said he agreed to the ban under a settlement with the regulator under which he neither admitted nor denied the findings. He said that under the agreement, Finra will bring no future actions against him "alleging violations based on the same findings".