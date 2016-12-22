What US Fed rate hike means for S'pore

The US Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point last week, and indicated another three increases next year, one more than originally projected.

This is the first time rates have been raised since December last year and only the second time in a decade.

The more aggressive approach in 2017 signals the Fed's confidence in the US economy's recovery, but it could mean trouble for Singapore.

Local businesses and consumers can expect more belt-tightening in the coming year as borrowing costs here will grow amid forecasts of slower economic growth.

The three-month Sibor, or Singapore interbank offered rate, which is used to price home loans and is typically highly correlated with US interest rates, is now at about 0.96, about 10 per cent higher than last month and its highest rate since June.