Winners of advertising awards to be announced on Nov 24

More than 165 entries have been submitted for the Institute of Advertising Singapore's Hall of Fame Awards this year.

The annual awards celebrate leading individuals, advertisers, agencies and advertising campaigns for the year.

Finalists this year under the Company Awards category include BBH Asia Pacific and Saatchi & Saatchi for Brand of the Year, and Dentsu Singapore, Iris Worldwide (Singapore) and DDB Group for Creative Agency of the Year.

In the running for Content Marketing Idea of the Year are DDB Group Singapore's Kungfu Fighter, Hidden Sugar campaign for the Ministry of Communications and Information, as well as the Lego - Build Amazing campaign by Iris Worldwide (Singapore) and DBS Sparks by DBS Bank.

Ms Valerie Madon, chief judge of Hall of Fame Awards 2017, said: "Diversity of thought is the lifeblood of our industry, fuelling great ideas and even greater debate.

"As the only award show in Singapore that showcases the stellar achievements of leading personalities, advertisers, agencies and campaigns for the year, we have a platform to celebrate our differences."

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony luncheon tomorrow, at the St Regis Singapore.