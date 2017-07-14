Women hold 10% of board seats

Women's share of board seats among Singapore-listed companies reached 10.3 per cent as at June 30, the highest since data collection began, and up 0.4 percentage points from last year, according to new data.

Among the 100 largest listed firms, 12.2 per cent of the directors are women, up from 10.9 per cent six months ago, the Diversity Action Committee (DAC) said yesterday.

The DAC was formed in 2014 to address the under-representation of women on boards of Singapore-listed companies.

The aim is to have a 20 per cent share for women by 2020, then 25 per cent by 2025, and finally, 30 per cent by 2030.

Of the 100 largest primary-listed companies, 24 have boards where women hold at least one-fifth of the seats, while 40 are "gender-diverse" with fewer than a fifth of board seats held by female directors.

Another 36 firms have all-male boards.

DAC's study found that 52 per cent of all SGX-listed companies still have all-male boards, about the same as last year.

Women made up 12 per cent of all board appointments in the first half of this year, unchanged from last year.

But larger firms are adding women directors at a faster pace compared with the rest of the market, with women making up 22 per cent of appointments in large companies.

Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin said he was encouraged by DAC's latest update. - THE STRAITS TIMES

