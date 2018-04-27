Working adults short of critical insurance coverage: Study

Working adults are short of insurance coverage to meet their needs if critical illness occurs, according to a study.

It found that people here have policies that would meet just 20 per cent or so of their needs if illnesses occur.

The Life Insurance Association (LIA) said people need coverage to provide for family needs during the assumed recovery period of five years for a critical illness or until the insured person can return to work or adjust his lifestyle .

But its study found that Singaporeans have only met a fraction of this.

A working adult here has critical illness cover of just $60,000, well under the LIA recommendation of about $316,000, which translates to about 3.9 times the average annual pay of $81,663.

Critical illness coverage generally comes in whole of life policies or riders on top of other life insurance policies.

This is the first time the LIA survey has included an analysis of the critical illness protection gap.

It told a briefing yesterday that it added it to its protection gap study because of the increasing likelihood of people surviving and recovering from chronic conditions and living longer but with more years in poor health.

LIA deputy president James Tan said yesterday: "Individuals in Singapore are living with an average of eight out of 82 years spent in ill health, and this is coupled with a relatively low take-up of critical illness protection policies that help cushion the financial impact."

LIA president Patrick Teow said it is planning to implement targeted solutions to help consumers better allocate resources to ensure protection for themselves and their loved ones.

Besides continuing education efforts, plans are underway to introduce an industry-wide digital calculator to empower Singaporeans to take more responsibility for health and protection needs.