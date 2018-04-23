World Bank shareholders approve 'historic' increase in lending

WASHINGTON: World Bank shareholders approved a "historic" increase in the bank's lending capacity on Saturday after the US backed a reform package that curbs loans and charges more for higher income countries, like China.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim said neither China nor any middle income countries were happy about the prospect of paying more for loans, but they agreed because of the overall increase in funds available.

The agreement, which also increases shares and voting power to large emerging market countries, was "a tremendous vote of confidence" in the institution that came after three years of tough negotiations, Mr Kim said.

"World Bank Group bureaucrats don't often jump around and high-five and hug each other," Mr Kim told a small group of reporters following the meeting.

He said the increase was needed because even with the end of the global financial crisis, the bank has been called on to provide funding to address a new series of challenges facing poor countries - climate change, refugees, pandemics - "all new things for us".

The increase provides an additional US$13 billion (S$17 billion) in "paid in" capital: US$7.5 billion to the main institution and US$5.5 billion to the bank's private financing arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Mr Kim said the increase will allow the bank to ramp up lending to an average of US$100 billion a year through 2030, from US$60 billion last year and an expected US$80 billion this year.

Countries will have five years to provide the funds, but can ask for a three-year extension.

The last increase occurred in 2010 and added US$5 billion to the bank's capital and US$200 million for the IFC.

The US, the institution's biggest shareholder, had rejected the World Bank request in October and the Trump administration had argued that multilateral lending institutions should graduate countries that have grown enough to finance their own development, like China.

But US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday said Washington now supports the increase because of the reforms to lending rules.

"I look at this as a package transaction... we support a capital increase on the World Bank, along with the associated reforms that they're talking about making," he said.