Amber Heard and Johnny Depp finalise bitter divorce

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from US actress Amber Heard has been finalised.

Court papers filed last Friday detailed a splitting of marital assets and an agreement by Depp, 53, to pay a previously announced sum of US$7 million (S$10 million) to Heard, 30, that she had said will be donated to charity.

RESTRAINING ORDER

Heard filed for divorce in May last year after 15 months of marriage.

Days later, she obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp. As part of the divorce settlement, Heard dismissed her request for a continued restraining order.

She also dropped a defamation lawsuit against Depp's friend, comedian Doug Stanhope, over an article he wrote accusing her of blackmailing and manipulating Depp.

The divorce papers showed that Depp would retain sole possession of numerous real estate assets, including properties in Los Angeles and Paris, and his private island in the Bahamas.

He will also keep more than 40 vehicles and vessels.

Heard will maintain custody of her dogs, Pistol and Boo.

She said she would split her divorce settlement equally between the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Court papers said Depp has paid $200,000 of the settlement so far and will pay the rest over the course of the year.

Heard's attorney, Mr Pierce O'Donnell, said it was a "great day" for his client.