A different kind of gym
There are five different kinds of swings at the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore's (Minds) first sensory gym for adults, which opened yesterday. Ms Xue Er (in pink), in her 20s, is seen here on the platform swing assisted by Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua, as United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Singapore Mohamed Omar Abdulla Balfaqeeh looks on. The UAE partly funded the gym.
