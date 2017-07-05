DJ Khaled debuts at No. 1

DJ Khaled, long a prominent behind-the-scenes force in hip-hop, has achieved a second No. 1 album with his latest star-studded work.

The US rapper-producer's Grateful debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, selling 149,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

It features cameos from Rihanna, Drake, Chance The Rapper, Beyonce and Jay Z.